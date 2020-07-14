All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated July 14 2020

1317 Harden Ln

1317 Harden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Harden Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1317 Harden Ln Available 08/17/20 Single Family Home- Pikesville, MD Available August 17th, 2020 - Don't miss out on the spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Pikesville, MD. Offering a large kitchen with double sinks, tile flooring,tile black splash and center island with bar seating. Also the home has a finished basement with a wood fireplace, laundry room plus a back deck. Owner pays for lawn care. This home is located minutes away from I-695, tons of shopping and restaurants in the Pikesville area.

Call today to schedule your showing!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Accepts Pets with additional pet rent & deposit.
*Fridge,stove,dishwasher and microwave to be replaced with new stainless appliances

(RLNE4920831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Harden Ln have any available units?
1317 Harden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 1317 Harden Ln have?
Some of 1317 Harden Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Harden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Harden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Harden Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Harden Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Harden Ln offer parking?
No, 1317 Harden Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Harden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Harden Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Harden Ln have a pool?
No, 1317 Harden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Harden Ln have accessible units?
No, 1317 Harden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Harden Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Harden Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Harden Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Harden Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
