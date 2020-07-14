Amenities
1317 Harden Ln Available 08/17/20 Single Family Home- Pikesville, MD Available August 17th, 2020 - Don't miss out on the spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Pikesville, MD. Offering a large kitchen with double sinks, tile flooring,tile black splash and center island with bar seating. Also the home has a finished basement with a wood fireplace, laundry room plus a back deck. Owner pays for lawn care. This home is located minutes away from I-695, tons of shopping and restaurants in the Pikesville area.
Call today to schedule your showing!
*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*Accepts Pets with additional pet rent & deposit.
*Fridge,stove,dishwasher and microwave to be replaced with new stainless appliances
(RLNE4920831)