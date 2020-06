Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Entertainer's Delight , Please Be Aware Square footage is incorrect in tax records...this home boost approximately 3,954 square foot above grade on the first two floors...and another 1750 approximate square footage in the lower level...Lots of Space for Family and Entertaining. Simply A Must To See! One of the Largest Homes in the Community. Upgrades abound inside and out...Enjoy evenings on the gazabeo or in the family room with the fireplace! Landlord will consider groups but there is a additional monthly fee. Pet Deposit is Non Refundable