179 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD with garage
Home of football greats Jim Fassel, Todd Heap and Mike Newton, Pasadena has a long and cherished sporting tradition with plenty of tailgating and regular Sunday game day meet-ups during the season.
Located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington D.C., Pasadena, MD has it all. The Beach Boys song may have been talking about the city in California, but this little-known jewel in Maryland has a lot to offer. Enjoy easy access to rivers, bays and beaches, and it's just a short hop to stunning views from the Appalachian Mountains. Three major metropolitan areas bracket this small city, offering all the benefits of big-city life without the traffic jams and sardine-sized houses. Finding places to live in Pasadena can be easy or challenging, depending on the area you want. Water views always come with premium pricing, but there are plenty to be had in Pasadena. The only question is whether you want a river view, lake view or bay view, as Pasadena sits between three bodies of water.
Pasadena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.