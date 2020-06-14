Apartment List
/
MD
/
pasadena
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

179 Apartments for rent in Pasadena, MD with garage

Pasadena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,555
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN
7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2192 sqft
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8148 HICKORY HOLLOW DRIVE
8148 Hickory Hollow Drive, Pasadena, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2588 sqft
This luxury rental will not last long! Stately stone front with beaded siding, double turned gable and two car garage! Nearly new, meticulously cared for 4 bedroom plus first floor den, and a house full of architectural bliss in a gorgeous

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7722 GASTON PL
7722 Gaston Place, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, barely lived in townhouse that has as much space as a single family home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Luxury designer Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Totally open floor plan. Walking distance to Solley Elementary School.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
630 Fernhill Road
630 Fernhill Road, Riviera Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1056 sqft
Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on a large lot with a detached garage. Fresh Paint, New Carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and Kitchen. Available June 19. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Riviera Beach
1 Unit Available
460 CARVEL BEACH #3 ROAD
460 Carvel Beach Road, Riviera Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
6772 sqft
This is a unique opportunity for tenants. Waterfront property with 7 apartments which include 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, remodeled kitchen and living area in each apartment. Waterfront on Back Cove with pier for tenants to use.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Locust Point
28 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,620
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 10 at 08:50am
$
Riverside
15 Units Available
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,615
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
949 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:16am
Medford
5 Units Available
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8225 SECLUDED COVE LANE
8225 Secluded Cove Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1996 sqft
Welcome home to 8225 Secluded Cove Lane! This beautiful craftsman style townhome with garage has water views from nearly every room! Upon entry you'll find a foyer, half bath and large rec room with french doors that lead to the backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pumphrey
1 Unit Available
723 Olive Wood Lane
723 Olive Wood Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
2200 sqft
723 Olive Wood Lane Available 07/10/20 FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7950 QUARTERFIELD ROAD
7950 Quarterfield Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1408 sqft
Totally renovated, this 4 bedroom/2 bath home, with large bonus room on the upper level, is move-in ready! Special features include a ceiling fan in each bedroom; LED lighting through-out; granite counter tops and S/S appliances, luxury vinyl tile

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
1630 RAMPART MEWS
1630 Rampart Mews, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2204 sqft
You don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to tour this stunning property. Please view the 3D virtual tour available at https://www.zillow.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
1500 E FORT AVENUE
1500 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3250 sqft
Property can be furnished or unfurnished. Long Term or Short Term. This Home checks all the boxes.... End Unit, Renovated, Parking, And so much more.......

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
1235 COOKSIE STREET
1235 Cooksie St, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2000 sqft
4 BR 4 BA HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN LOCUST POINT, GARAGE PARKING FOR CARS, GOURMET KITCHEN, ROOF TOP DECK VIEW OF THE HARBOR, DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE, CLOSE TO THE WATER TAXI, EASY EXIT TO 95.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Canton
1 Unit Available
2702 LIGHTHOUSE POINT EAST
2702 Lighthouse Point East, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
REMAINDER OF JUNE FREE for JULY 1 LEASE!NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES BEING INSTALLED! City Living at it's best! Resort Style living . Just seconds from the water. Updated unit with open floor plan. Tons of natural light.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
1338 DECATUR STREET
1338 Decatur Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2070 sqft
Welcome Home! This is a gorgeous and meticulously maintained home in one of Baltimore's most desirable neighborhoods. The home is located in the highly sought-after Locust Point neighborhood.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1291 CIRCLE DR
1291 Circle Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1624 sqft
***NEW PRICE*** Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath,1 car garage, colonial with basement in Arnold just off Ritchie Hwy for ease of access.
City Guide for Pasadena, MD

Home of football greats Jim Fassel, Todd Heap and Mike Newton, Pasadena has a long and cherished sporting tradition with plenty of tailgating and regular Sunday game day meet-ups during the season.

Located between Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington D.C., Pasadena, MD has it all. The Beach Boys song may have been talking about the city in California, but this little-known jewel in Maryland has a lot to offer. Enjoy easy access to rivers, bays and beaches, and it's just a short hop to stunning views from the Appalachian Mountains. Three major metropolitan areas bracket this small city, offering all the benefits of big-city life without the traffic jams and sardine-sized houses. Finding places to live in Pasadena can be easy or challenging, depending on the area you want. Water views always come with premium pricing, but there are plenty to be had in Pasadena. The only question is whether you want a river view, lake view or bay view, as Pasadena sits between three bodies of water.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pasadena? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pasadena, MD

Pasadena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPasadena 3 BedroomsPasadena Accessible ApartmentsPasadena Apartments under $1,600
Pasadena Apartments with BalconyPasadena Apartments with GaragePasadena Apartments with GymPasadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Apartments with Pool
Pasadena Apartments with Washer-DryerPasadena Dog Friendly ApartmentsPasadena Furnished ApartmentsPasadena Luxury PlacesPasadena Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MD
Beltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University