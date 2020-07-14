Pointe at Harpers Mill.

Lease Length: 1-16 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $218 - 1st month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Some assigned parking, others are all first come first serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.