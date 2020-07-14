All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like
Pointe at Harpers Mill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, MD
/
Pointe at Harpers Mill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Pointe at Harpers Mill

600 Harpers Mill Rd · (410) 449-7903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
South Gate
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD 21108
South Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 522 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 555 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 8449 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 8326 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,568

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe at Harpers Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
guest parking

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $218 - 1st month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Some assigned parking, others are all first come first serve.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pointe at Harpers Mill have any available units?
Pointe at Harpers Mill has 6 units available starting at $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pointe at Harpers Mill have?
Some of Pointe at Harpers Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe at Harpers Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe at Harpers Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe at Harpers Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe at Harpers Mill is pet friendly.
Does Pointe at Harpers Mill offer parking?
Yes, Pointe at Harpers Mill offers parking.
Does Pointe at Harpers Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pointe at Harpers Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe at Harpers Mill have a pool?
Yes, Pointe at Harpers Mill has a pool.
Does Pointe at Harpers Mill have accessible units?
No, Pointe at Harpers Mill does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe at Harpers Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe at Harpers Mill has units with dishwashers.
Does Pointe at Harpers Mill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pointe at Harpers Mill has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr
Pasadena, MD 21122

Similar Pages

Pasadena 2 BedroomsPasadena Apartments under $1,600Pasadena Apartments with BalconyPasadena Apartments with PoolPasadena Luxury PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDBeltsville, MDEast Riverdale, MDFairland, MDWalker Mill, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDLutherville, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community CollegeBaltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State University