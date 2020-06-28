All apartments in Oxon Hill
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
8768 GRASMERE COURT
8768 GRASMERE COURT

8768 Grasmere Court · No Longer Available
Location

8768 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2BR, 2 BA 1150 SFT one level condo in Devon Hills. Entire condo has gleaming H/W floors.New Kitchen w/cabinets, granite counter top, back splash and SS appliances, separate Dining Area.Large Living Room w/recess lights, moldings and a patio door leading to scenic backyard. Master Bedroom with large walk-in-closet and attached renovated full bath. Second BR w/hall way new bath. Close to shopping, amenities. National Harbor, Virginia, Andrews, DC. SHOWS WELL. Agent is the Owner.NO PETS, SMOKING. PLEASE DO NOT CALL AGENT in the AD FOR SHOWING. PLEASE HAVE YOUR REALTOR/AGENT TO SCHEDULE THE SHOWING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8768 GRASMERE COURT have any available units?
8768 GRASMERE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 8768 GRASMERE COURT have?
Some of 8768 GRASMERE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8768 GRASMERE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8768 GRASMERE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8768 GRASMERE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8768 GRASMERE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 8768 GRASMERE COURT offer parking?
No, 8768 GRASMERE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8768 GRASMERE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8768 GRASMERE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8768 GRASMERE COURT have a pool?
No, 8768 GRASMERE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8768 GRASMERE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8768 GRASMERE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8768 GRASMERE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8768 GRASMERE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8768 GRASMERE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8768 GRASMERE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

