7259 Crafford Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af7ad18015 ----

$$$MOVE-IN SPECIAL HALF OFF FIRST MONTH\'S RENT$$$

Remodeled 3 Level 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town Home with modern kitchen, granite counter tops, new cabinets, finished basement, and a high capacity washer and dryer. 1,885 total square feet. This property is minutes away from downtown DC, MGM National Harbor, and Joint Base Andrews.

This will not last long... First come first severed. $35 application fee per applicant. To schedule an appointment call 301 250-1069 and follow voice prompts.

Recently Remodeled 3 Level 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town Home with modern kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets. 1,885 total square feet.