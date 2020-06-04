All apartments in Oxon Hill
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
7259 Crafford Pl
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:52 PM

7259 Crafford Pl

7259 Crafford Place · No Longer Available
Location

7259 Crafford Place, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af7ad18015 ----
$$$MOVE-IN SPECIAL HALF OFF FIRST MONTH\'S RENT$$$
Remodeled 3 Level 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town Home with modern kitchen, granite counter tops, new cabinets, finished basement, and a high capacity washer and dryer. 1,885 total square feet. This property is minutes away from downtown DC, MGM National Harbor, and Joint Base Andrews.
This will not last long... First come first severed. $35 application fee per applicant. To schedule an appointment call 301 250-1069 and follow voice prompts.
Recently Remodeled 3 Level 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town Home with modern kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets. 1,885 total square feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7259 Crafford Pl have any available units?
7259 Crafford Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 7259 Crafford Pl have?
Some of 7259 Crafford Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7259 Crafford Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7259 Crafford Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7259 Crafford Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7259 Crafford Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 7259 Crafford Pl offer parking?
No, 7259 Crafford Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7259 Crafford Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7259 Crafford Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7259 Crafford Pl have a pool?
No, 7259 Crafford Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7259 Crafford Pl have accessible units?
No, 7259 Crafford Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7259 Crafford Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7259 Crafford Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7259 Crafford Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7259 Crafford Pl has units with air conditioning.
