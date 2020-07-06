All apartments in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill, MD
6809 Grenada Ave
6809 Grenada Ave

6809 Grenada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6809 Grenada Avenue, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy 4-Bedroom Rambler - Perfect Starter Home! - Property Id: 263406

Platinum Dwellings presents this cozy rambler that has been completely restored. This is the perfect starter home. This property encompasses 4 bedrooms with 1 full bath, hardwood floors throughout, a living and dining room combination with a sunken kitchen, laundry room and huge back yard. Great location with easy access to DC, National Harbor, MGM, Alexandria, local parks, shops and dining.

This property will rent fast! Don't miss out! Call us today to schedule a private tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263406
Property Id 263406

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5704945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6809 Grenada Ave have any available units?
6809 Grenada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 6809 Grenada Ave have?
Some of 6809 Grenada Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6809 Grenada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6809 Grenada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 Grenada Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6809 Grenada Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 6809 Grenada Ave offer parking?
No, 6809 Grenada Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6809 Grenada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6809 Grenada Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 Grenada Ave have a pool?
No, 6809 Grenada Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6809 Grenada Ave have accessible units?
No, 6809 Grenada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 Grenada Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6809 Grenada Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6809 Grenada Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6809 Grenada Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

