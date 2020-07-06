6809 Grenada Ave

Amenities
Cozy 4-Bedroom Rambler - Perfect Starter Home! - Property Id: 263406
Platinum Dwellings presents this cozy rambler that has been completely restored. This is the perfect starter home. This property encompasses 4 bedrooms with 1 full bath, hardwood floors throughout, a living and dining room combination with a sunken kitchen, laundry room and huge back yard. Great location with easy access to DC, National Harbor, MGM, Alexandria, local parks, shops and dining.
This property will rent fast! Don't miss out! Call us today to schedule a private tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263406
Property Id 263406
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5704945)