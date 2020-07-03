6544 Buckland Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Get it All - Space, Place and Price!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this big 3 BR 2.5 BA condo in great location near National Harbor and I-95! Main level as huge living and dining area, big eat-in kitchen, half bath, and access to very private hide away back patio/yard area - great for entertaining. Second level has a huge master bedroom with built-in storage drawers + walk-in closet, a full bath, a 2nd medium sized and a smaller 3rd bedroom. Parking for two cars included! only minutes I-95, National harbor and lots of shopping and restaurants! Pets must be approved by owner. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link.



(RLNE5349319)