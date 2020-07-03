All apartments in Oxon Hill
6544 Buckland Ct
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

6544 Buckland Ct

6544 Buckland Court · No Longer Available
Location

6544 Buckland Court, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get it All - Space, Place and Price!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this big 3 BR 2.5 BA condo in great location near National Harbor and I-95! Main level as huge living and dining area, big eat-in kitchen, half bath, and access to very private hide away back patio/yard area - great for entertaining. Second level has a huge master bedroom with built-in storage drawers + walk-in closet, a full bath, a 2nd medium sized and a smaller 3rd bedroom. Parking for two cars included! only minutes I-95, National harbor and lots of shopping and restaurants! Pets must be approved by owner. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link.

(RLNE5349319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6544 Buckland Ct have any available units?
6544 Buckland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 6544 Buckland Ct have?
Some of 6544 Buckland Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6544 Buckland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6544 Buckland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6544 Buckland Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6544 Buckland Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6544 Buckland Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6544 Buckland Ct offers parking.
Does 6544 Buckland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6544 Buckland Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6544 Buckland Ct have a pool?
No, 6544 Buckland Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6544 Buckland Ct have accessible units?
No, 6544 Buckland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6544 Buckland Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6544 Buckland Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6544 Buckland Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6544 Buckland Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

