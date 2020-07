Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Looking for a fantastic rental with loads of amenities? Look no further than 6407 Entwood Ct. This modern townhouse features 3 bedroom, 1 full, and 2 half baths. The super convenient location is minutes to DC and VA, shopping, National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, MGM, and the new Top Golf. New granite counters, fresh paint and new light fixtures round out the package. Call today for an appointment. Ready for immediate occupancy. $50 application fee per adult.