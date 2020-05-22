All apartments in Oxon Hill
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
6204 BARROWFIELD COURT
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

6204 BARROWFIELD COURT

6204 Barrowfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Barrowfield Court, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful fully updated Single family home, minutes away from MGM, National Harbor, shopping center and metro. Quick access to the beltway 295I, 495I and 95I. Lots of sunlight, open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring in kitchen and living area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a center island. Dining area opens to kitchen and deck. Nice sized bedrooms with new carpet and paint. Finished walkout basement with fireplace in family room including extra room that can be used as an office, basement also has full bathroom. Spacious two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT have any available units?
6204 BARROWFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT have?
Some of 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6204 BARROWFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6204 BARROWFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

