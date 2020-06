Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool internet access

Easy living in this great one bedroom condo unit. Great views from the balcony, plus the nice breeze. There is a walking/jogging trail in the community as well as playgrounds and a community pool. Easy commute to DC downtown or Virginia. Reagan National airport is a short drive as well for picking up friends coming in for the weekend. Metro for getting around the city and to other place is also a short drive. There is a strip mall just around the corner with grocery and of course major highways and interstate road are just a short drive. Going to the Harbor for drinks and dining, Uber, the cost will not be to high and you can have a great time. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and all utilities are included in the monthly HOA. Only outside bill is the internet and cable. Easy cleaning with the laminated floors thru-out. Walk in closet in bedroom.