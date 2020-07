Amenities

This beautiful 2BR, 2BA Condo in the well maintained subdivision of Huntly Square is waiting for a new tenant. Both BRs are spacious MBRs. This unit has a stacked Washer and Dryer for your use, space for a table set in Kitchen, pantry, etc. The LR/DR combo has security enhanced sliding glass doors that leads to the terrace. Rent includes all utilities. Convenient access to beltway, DC, VA, National Harbor, etc. Owner Looking for Good Credit Phil Harkins 240.460.3010