Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This place has been nicely renovated, it has a new A/C central unit, it was recently freshly painted, new stainless steel fridge, all the utilities are included with the condo fee, check out this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located minutes away from the National Harbor, Alexandria VA and the District of Columbia. Temple Hill is a centric location closed to the 495 and 295 highways. The Huntley Square Condominium Association is a well maintained and organized community.