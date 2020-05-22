All apartments in Oxon Hill
2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE

2937 Henson Bridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2937 Henson Bridge Terrace, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 3-level townhouse is convenient to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and Joint Base Andrews. Features TWO master bedrooms, each w/ adjoining full bathrooms, a sunny kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors, a large deck which overlooks woods. Enjoy a fully finished walkout basement w/ a 3rd full bath, cozy fireplace & ample storage space. This serene, wooded community offers tranquility combined with an easy commute to the National Harbor, Old Town Alexandria, VA and DC. This is your home for the holidays! Available for immediate occupancy subject to application, credit, and background approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2937 HENSON BRIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

