All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like 2918 Capri Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
2918 Capri Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2918 Capri Dr

2918 Capri Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696
Property Id 302696

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5866027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Capri Dr have any available units?
2918 Capri Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2918 Capri Dr have?
Some of 2918 Capri Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Capri Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Capri Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Capri Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Capri Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 2918 Capri Dr offer parking?
No, 2918 Capri Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Capri Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 Capri Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Capri Dr have a pool?
No, 2918 Capri Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Capri Dr have accessible units?
No, 2918 Capri Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Capri Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 Capri Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Capri Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Capri Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Oxon Hill 1 BedroomsOxon Hill 2 Bedrooms
Oxon Hill Apartments with PoolsOxon Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxon Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MD
New Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oxon Hill Glassmanor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America