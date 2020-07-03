Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like 2918 Capri Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
2918 Capri Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2918 Capri Dr
2918 Capri Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696
Property Id 302696
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5866027)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2918 Capri Dr have any available units?
2918 Capri Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oxon Hill, MD
.
What amenities does 2918 Capri Dr have?
Some of 2918 Capri Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2918 Capri Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Capri Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Capri Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Capri Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill
.
Does 2918 Capri Dr offer parking?
No, 2918 Capri Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Capri Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 Capri Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Capri Dr have a pool?
No, 2918 Capri Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Capri Dr have accessible units?
No, 2918 Capri Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Capri Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 Capri Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Capri Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Capri Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Similar Pages
Oxon Hill 1 Bedrooms
Oxon Hill 2 Bedrooms
Oxon Hill Apartments with Pools
Oxon Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxon Hill Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
South Laurel, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Lincolnia, VA
Potomac, MD
Forestville, MD
New Carrollton, MD
White Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Idylwood, VA
Huntington, VA
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VA
Fairland, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Oxon Hill Glassmanor
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America