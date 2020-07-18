All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like 2813 Wood Hollow Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
2813 Wood Hollow Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2813 Wood Hollow Place

2813 Wood Hollow Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2813 Wood Hollow Place, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
This property will be available October 1, 2018 and it will go fast! Call to place a hold!! Viewings will start on October 1, 2018.

WATER INCLUDED IN RENT.

$100 DOLLARS OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Limited Time Offer.

MILITARY CLAUSE INCLUDED IN THE LEASE.

3 bedroom with 1.5 baths. 3 level condo with finished basement & bar with walk-out patio, fenced backyard, full kitchen with separate dining room area. Wall to wall carpet. JUST MINUTES FROM NATIONAL HARBOR!

GREAT PLACE FOR MILITARY FAMILIES as well as non- military. LOCATED JUST 10 minutes from Andrews Air-force Base and 15 minutes from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

Call 301-792-5093 to schedule a viewing and/or with any questions.

No realtors please. We will NOT be compensating realtors.

NOTE: We do not accept vouchers. No Pets.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/20039

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4440386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Wood Hollow Place have any available units?
2813 Wood Hollow Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 2813 Wood Hollow Place have?
Some of 2813 Wood Hollow Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Wood Hollow Place currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Wood Hollow Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Wood Hollow Place pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Wood Hollow Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 2813 Wood Hollow Place offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Wood Hollow Place offers parking.
Does 2813 Wood Hollow Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 Wood Hollow Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Wood Hollow Place have a pool?
No, 2813 Wood Hollow Place does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Wood Hollow Place have accessible units?
No, 2813 Wood Hollow Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Wood Hollow Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Wood Hollow Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Wood Hollow Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 Wood Hollow Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Oxon Hill 1 BedroomsOxon Hill 2 Bedrooms
Oxon Hill Apartments with PoolsOxon Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxon Hill Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MD
New Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oxon Hill Glassmanor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America