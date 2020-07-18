2813 Wood Hollow Place

Amenities

This property will be available October 1, 2018 and it will go fast! Call to place a hold!! Viewings will start on October 1, 2018.



WATER INCLUDED IN RENT.



$100 DOLLARS OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Limited Time Offer.



MILITARY CLAUSE INCLUDED IN THE LEASE.



3 bedroom with 1.5 baths. 3 level condo with finished basement & bar with walk-out patio, fenced backyard, full kitchen with separate dining room area. Wall to wall carpet. JUST MINUTES FROM NATIONAL HARBOR!



GREAT PLACE FOR MILITARY FAMILIES as well as non- military. LOCATED JUST 10 minutes from Andrews Air-force Base and 15 minutes from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.



Call 301-792-5093 to schedule a viewing and/or with any questions.



No realtors please. We will NOT be compensating realtors.



NOTE: We do not accept vouchers. No Pets.



