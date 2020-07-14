All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

The Point at Winterset

4700 Winterset Way · (443) 429-1183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4704W · Avail. Jul 30

$1,527

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 4804C · Avail. Sep 29

$1,762

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Winterset.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
The Point at Winterset invites you to a life of classic style and unparalleled convenience. Discover spacious one and two-bedroom garden style apartments ideally located in Owings Mills only a few-minute drive from Baltimore City, the Baltimore Beltway (I-695) and the Owings Mills Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $350-Up to One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Reservation Fee Due at Approval
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, American Pit Bull Terrier, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Wolfdogs, also known as Wolf Hybrids.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking is a breeze with our attached and detached garage options. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information/.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Point at Winterset have any available units?
The Point at Winterset has 2 units available starting at $1,527 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does The Point at Winterset have?
Some of The Point at Winterset's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Winterset currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Winterset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Winterset pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Winterset is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Winterset offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Winterset offers parking.
Does The Point at Winterset have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Winterset offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Winterset have a pool?
No, The Point at Winterset does not have a pool.
Does The Point at Winterset have accessible units?
No, The Point at Winterset does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Winterset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Winterset has units with dishwashers.

