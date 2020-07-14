Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Winterset.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
The Point at Winterset invites you to a life of classic style and unparalleled convenience. Discover spacious one and two-bedroom garden style apartments ideally located in Owings Mills only a few-minute drive from Baltimore City, the Baltimore Beltway (I-695) and the Owings Mills Metro Station.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $350-Up to One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Reservation Fee Due at Approval
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, American Pit Bull Terrier, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Wolfdogs, also known as Wolf Hybrids.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking is a breeze with our attached and detached garage options. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information/.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does The Point at Winterset have any available units?
The Point at Winterset has 2 units available starting at $1,527 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.