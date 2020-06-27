Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

9611 Devedente Drive Available 09/16/19 2 Bedroom Condo Located in Hollington at the Pointe Community- Owings Mills, MD. - This unit features, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, Gas fireplace, inclusive of appliances, 1 car garage and water is included in the rent. The community amenity offers, tennis courts, playground, and outdoor pool! Close to great restaurants, AMC movie house and major routes.



Call us now to set an appointment!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4188027)