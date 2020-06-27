All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 9611 Devedente Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
9611 Devedente Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

9611 Devedente Drive

9611 Devedente Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9611 Devedente Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
9611 Devedente Drive Available 09/16/19 2 Bedroom Condo Located in Hollington at the Pointe Community- Owings Mills, MD. - This unit features, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, Gas fireplace, inclusive of appliances, 1 car garage and water is included in the rent. The community amenity offers, tennis courts, playground, and outdoor pool! Close to great restaurants, AMC movie house and major routes.

Call us now to set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4188027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Devedente Drive have any available units?
9611 Devedente Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9611 Devedente Drive have?
Some of 9611 Devedente Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 Devedente Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Devedente Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Devedente Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9611 Devedente Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9611 Devedente Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9611 Devedente Drive offers parking.
Does 9611 Devedente Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9611 Devedente Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Devedente Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9611 Devedente Drive has a pool.
Does 9611 Devedente Drive have accessible units?
No, 9611 Devedente Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Devedente Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9611 Devedente Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconyOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College