9530 Mary Geneva Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/564d3980c4 ----

3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, single car garage townhome in Owings Mills built in 2016! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout main level. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and Kitchen Island. Carpeted rec room on lower level. Free access to club house with pool, gym and kids play area. New elementary school is few yards away from this home. No Smoking. Pets Considered.



12 Months



Ceramic Tile

Dryer

Finished Basement