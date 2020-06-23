All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

9530 Mary Geneva Ln

9530 Mary Geneva Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9530 Mary Geneva Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/564d3980c4 ----
3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, single car garage townhome in Owings Mills built in 2016! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout main level. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and Kitchen Island. Carpeted rec room on lower level. Free access to club house with pool, gym and kids play area. New elementary school is few yards away from this home. No Smoking. Pets Considered.

12 Months

Ceramic Tile
Dryer
Finished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 Mary Geneva Ln have any available units?
9530 Mary Geneva Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9530 Mary Geneva Ln have?
Some of 9530 Mary Geneva Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 Mary Geneva Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9530 Mary Geneva Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 Mary Geneva Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9530 Mary Geneva Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9530 Mary Geneva Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9530 Mary Geneva Ln does offer parking.
Does 9530 Mary Geneva Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9530 Mary Geneva Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 Mary Geneva Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9530 Mary Geneva Ln has a pool.
Does 9530 Mary Geneva Ln have accessible units?
No, 9530 Mary Geneva Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 Mary Geneva Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9530 Mary Geneva Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
