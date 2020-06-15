All apartments in Owings Mills
9510 COYLE ROAD
9510 COYLE ROAD

9510 Coyle Road · (410) 902-1100
Location

9510 Coyle Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den. Ceramic tile floor in foyer, kitchen and family room. You can enjoy the beautiful views and the summer breeze on the balcony or cozy up next to the gas fireplace on those chilly summer nights. The location is ideal, as you are close to shopping, schools and public transportation. The condo is securely located within a gated community and you need coded access to enter the building. Entire building has secured camera 24/7 with two over sized elevators and amenities. Unit has underground garage with easy access to the elevator for convenient unloading after shopping and no snow to remove in winter! Priced below market value. will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9510 COYLE ROAD have any available units?
9510 COYLE ROAD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9510 COYLE ROAD have?
Some of 9510 COYLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9510 COYLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9510 COYLE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9510 COYLE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9510 COYLE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9510 COYLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9510 COYLE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 9510 COYLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9510 COYLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9510 COYLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 9510 COYLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9510 COYLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9510 COYLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9510 COYLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9510 COYLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
