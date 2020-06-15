9510 COYLE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Beautifully accented enhancements define this spacious well maintained second floor large one bedroom with den and one full bathroom condominium. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, bedroom & den. Ceramic tile floor in foyer, kitchen and family room. You can enjoy the beautiful views and the summer breeze on the balcony or cozy up next to the gas fireplace on those chilly summer nights. The location is ideal, as you are close to shopping, schools and public transportation. The condo is securely located within a gated community and you need coded access to enter the building. Entire building has secured camera 24/7 with two over sized elevators and amenities. Unit has underground garage with easy access to the elevator for convenient unloading after shopping and no snow to remove in winter! Priced below market value. will not last long.