All apartments in Owings Mills
Find more places like 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:30 AM

9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36

9412 High Rock Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Owings Mills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9412 High Rock Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse facing lovely garden and woods. 2 car attached garage, 3.5 Baths , 2 large BR's upstairs, MBR w/loft, 1st floor room can be either office or bedroom with attached full bath. Newly painted & wood lookalike laminate floors upstairs, Hrdwood kitc. SS appliances, Plantation shatters. Just a minute from Owings Mills BLVD and Lions Mill Rd. 2 months security deposit + 1st month rent required. Please use L&F application. Fee is $55 for each adult applicant over 18 years of age. Payment is required at time of application. Listing agent will write the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 have any available units?
9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
Is 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 currently offering any rent specials?
9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 pet-friendly?
No, 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 offer parking?
Yes, 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 offers parking.
Does 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 have a pool?
No, 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 does not have a pool.
Does 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 have accessible units?
No, 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9412 HIGH ROCK WAY #36 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Residences at Pleasant Ridge
5 Pleasant Ridge Drive
Owings Mills, MD 21117

Similar Pages

Owings Mills 1 BedroomsOwings Mills 2 Bedrooms
Owings Mills Apartments with BalconiesOwings Mills Apartments with Parking
Owings Mills Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College