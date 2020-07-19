All apartments in Owings Mills
Owings Mills, MD
9144 MARLOVE OAKS LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9144 MARLOVE OAKS LN

9144 Marlove Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9144 Marlove Oaks Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate End Unit garaged Townhome , Enormous kitchen w/ island and desk with a door to walk out to the deck over-looking woods. Fantastic great room with fireplace - walkout to backyard. Master bedroom w/ 2 walk-in closets. Small dog/cat (2 max) permitted with $500 non refundable pet fee (per pet) at discretion of owner. Call listing agent first to confirm ok. Credit requirement 600+, Household income requirement $77,000. Application fee $45, $100 repair deductible, tenant responsible for lawn care, please read lease before applying, non smoking unit. 12 month lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

