9144 MARLOVE OAKS LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate End Unit garaged Townhome , Enormous kitchen w/ island and desk with a door to walk out to the deck over-looking woods. Fantastic great room with fireplace - walkout to backyard. Master bedroom w/ 2 walk-in closets. Small dog/cat (2 max) permitted with $500 non refundable pet fee (per pet) at discretion of owner. Call listing agent first to confirm ok. Credit requirement 600+, Household income requirement $77,000. Application fee $45, $100 repair deductible, tenant responsible for lawn care, please read lease before applying, non smoking unit. 12 month lease minimum.