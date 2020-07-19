228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD

Amenities

End of Group Home in Newtown Owings Mills. Minutes away from all the amenities this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom house offers private drive way with a 1 car garage. Open Kitchen with large dinning room and bump out. This is one of the largest Townhouses in the Community. Relax in front of your fireplace or take a break in your Jacuzzi hot tub. Beautiful hardwood floors , large living spaces and walk in closets. Enjoy your access to the Newtown Community including two pools, large park, and shopping centers. Sorry NO PETS and NO VOUCHERS. Most use Coldwell Banker Rental Application. Make your appointment today.