Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD

228 Oliver Heights Road · No Longer Available
Location

228 Oliver Heights Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Owings Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
End of Group Home in Newtown Owings Mills. Minutes away from all the amenities this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom house offers private drive way with a 1 car garage. Open Kitchen with large dinning room and bump out. This is one of the largest Townhouses in the Community. Relax in front of your fireplace or take a break in your Jacuzzi hot tub. Beautiful hardwood floors , large living spaces and walk in closets. Enjoy your access to the Newtown Community including two pools, large park, and shopping centers. Sorry NO PETS and NO VOUCHERS. Most use Coldwell Banker Rental Application. Make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have any available units?
228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have?
Some of 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD offers parking.
Does 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD has a pool.
Does 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 OLIVER HEIGHTS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
