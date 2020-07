219 EARHART CT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan media room

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

NOT QUITE READY FOR HOME OWNERSHIP! HERE IS A VIABLE OPTION TAKE A LOOK AT THIS GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH, 2 HALF BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE, DETACHED COLONIAL HOME NESTLE ON A HALF ACRE LOT. FEATURES INCLUDE THREE LEVELS WITH OVER 3600 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE. THE MAIN LEVEL CONSIST OF CARPETED FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOM, THE KITCHEN AND FIRST FLOOR FAMILY ROOM OFFER HARDWOOD FLOORING. THE UPPER LEVEL WITH ITS SIZABLE BEDROOMS, MASTER SUITE AND GARDEN BATH MAKE FOR COMFORTABLE SLEEPING QUARTERS. THE LOWER LEVEL COMPRISES OF A SPACIOUS RECREATION AND HOME THEATER ROOM THAT IS GREAT FOR FAMILY AND MOVIE ENTERTAINMENT.