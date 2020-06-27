1 S. Hampton Court

Amenities

4 Bedroom Single Family Home Located in Lyonswood Community- Owings Mills, MD - View this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Owings Mills, MD.This is one of the largest floor plan home in Lyonswood Community! Features include stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, large deck- great for entertaining guests, master bedroom suite with THREE walk in closets, master bath with soaking tub and shower, and a two car garage.. Close to parks with trails, playground, great restaurants, I-795, Route 26 and more!



Call us now to set an appointment to view to beautiful home and make it your next home!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*No Pets



(RLNE2852783)