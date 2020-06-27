All apartments in Owings Mills
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

1 S. Hampton Court

1 South Hampton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1 South Hampton Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
4 Bedroom Single Family Home Located in Lyonswood Community- Owings Mills, MD - View this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Owings Mills, MD.This is one of the largest floor plan home in Lyonswood Community! Features include stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, large deck- great for entertaining guests, master bedroom suite with THREE walk in closets, master bath with soaking tub and shower, and a two car garage.. Close to parks with trails, playground, great restaurants, I-795, Route 26 and more!

Call us now to set an appointment to view to beautiful home and make it your next home!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2852783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 S. Hampton Court have any available units?
1 S. Hampton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 S. Hampton Court have?
Some of 1 S. Hampton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 S. Hampton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 S. Hampton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 S. Hampton Court pet-friendly?
No, 1 S. Hampton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 1 S. Hampton Court offer parking?
Yes, 1 S. Hampton Court offers parking.
Does 1 S. Hampton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 S. Hampton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 S. Hampton Court have a pool?
No, 1 S. Hampton Court does not have a pool.
Does 1 S. Hampton Court have accessible units?
No, 1 S. Hampton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 S. Hampton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 S. Hampton Court has units with dishwashers.
