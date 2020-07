Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Appointed and Spacious end-until Garage Townhome to RENT in Lake Hallowell. Great Open Living Spaces, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, and finished walk-out basement This turn-key property is available to rent starting Jan 1st for one year. Fully Furnished on 2 levels. Pets are allowed case-by-case. Tenants must have good credit and good rental history.