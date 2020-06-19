18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183

Amenities

OLNEY'S BEST! Welcome to this freshly renovated 2 story condo in Homeland Village. Generous sized eat-in kitchen with plenty of elbow room for the chef in you. Kitchen features new self-cleaning oven/range, new sink faucet with sprayer, new garbage disposal, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, new LED kitchen light, gleaming refinished floors and cabinetry. In the kitchen there is a washer/dryer behind a new closet accordion door.Two bedrooms and two full baths also just renovated with new classy ceramic flooring, cabinetry, sinks, faucets, shower heads and toilets. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bath. New hot water heater to provide all of the hot water you need. All carpets have been cleaned and sanitized. New A/C system features Ultralight which destroys harmful microorganisms including mold, mildew, fungi and some viruses. Beautiful, relaxing view of green space from your private balcony. All new energy efficient windows and LED lighting helps to reduced electricity usage. This home will be easy to maintain with all of the new renovations. The tennis courts and swimming pool are available to all who live here free. There is a community room available for a small charge.Most conveniently located minutes away from the ICC and public transportation. Walking distance to shopping, dining and all that the Olney community has to offer!Online application available.