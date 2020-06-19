All apartments in Olney
Find more places like 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olney, MD
/
18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183

18146 Rolling Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olney
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18146 Rolling Meadow Way, Olney, MD 20832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
OLNEY'S BEST! Welcome to this freshly renovated 2 story condo in Homeland Village. Generous sized eat-in kitchen with plenty of elbow room for the chef in you. Kitchen features new self-cleaning oven/range, new sink faucet with sprayer, new garbage disposal, stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, new LED kitchen light, gleaming refinished floors and cabinetry. In the kitchen there is a washer/dryer behind a new closet accordion door.Two bedrooms and two full baths also just renovated with new classy ceramic flooring, cabinetry, sinks, faucets, shower heads and toilets. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite bath. New hot water heater to provide all of the hot water you need. All carpets have been cleaned and sanitized. New A/C system features Ultralight which destroys harmful microorganisms including mold, mildew, fungi and some viruses. Beautiful, relaxing view of green space from your private balcony. All new energy efficient windows and LED lighting helps to reduced electricity usage. This home will be easy to maintain with all of the new renovations. The tennis courts and swimming pool are available to all who live here free. There is a community room available for a small charge.Most conveniently located minutes away from the ICC and public transportation. Walking distance to shopping, dining and all that the Olney community has to offer!Online application available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 have any available units?
18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olney, MD.
What amenities does 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 have?
Some of 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 currently offering any rent specials?
18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 pet-friendly?
No, 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olney.
Does 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 offer parking?
Yes, 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 does offer parking.
Does 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 have a pool?
Yes, 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 has a pool.
Does 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 have accessible units?
No, 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 does not have accessible units.
Does 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18146 ROLLING MEADOW WAY #183 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tamarron Apartments
18101 Marksman Circle Apt. 104
Olney, MD 20832

Similar Pages

Olney 1 BedroomsOlney 2 Bedrooms
Olney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOlney Apartments with Pool
Olney Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAOdenton, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MD
North Potomac, MDFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University