Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground guest parking

Easy walk to downtown Olney for shopping & dining. Renovated 3 years ago with new windows, appliances, wood flooring & carpeting. Private fenced backyard with tot playground & park benches outside the back gate. Large play field with basketball & baseball fields, picnic & play ground facilities down the street. Plenty of guest parking across the street. Finished family room wired for big screen TV. Quiet dead-end street with few cars. Ample closets and storage areas. Freshly painted and ready for move in.