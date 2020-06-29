All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT

8724 Autumn Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8724 Autumn Ridge Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Welcome Home to this fabulous 3 level Townhouse located in a community with so much to offer. The location is convenient to everything and everywhere. Plenty of room with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, separate dining room, living room with gas fireplace to warm you on those chilly days. Recent upgrades/updates include fresh paint, updated bathrooms ,new flooring and much more. Enjoy the Community Center, Indoor/Outdoor Pools, Tennis and great walking trails. This home is ready for immediate occupancy so Let's Get YOU Moving! This is a No Pet Rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT have any available units?
8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College