8724 AUTUMN RIDGE COURT

Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Welcome Home to this fabulous 3 level Townhouse located in a community with so much to offer. The location is convenient to everything and everywhere. Plenty of room with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, separate dining room, living room with gas fireplace to warm you on those chilly days. Recent upgrades/updates include fresh paint, updated bathrooms ,new flooring and much more. Enjoy the Community Center, Indoor/Outdoor Pools, Tennis and great walking trails. This home is ready for immediate occupancy so Let's Get YOU Moving! This is a No Pet Rental.