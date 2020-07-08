839 Patuxent Run Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Please click here to apply Youll love this three finished level town home in the Piney Orchard worry-free community. Available immediately! Hardwood flooring through out the home with plush carpeting in the family room. The family room has a full size washer dryer and plenty of storage space. Walkout patio with fenced in yard and gate. Nice size gourmet kitchen with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite counter tops. Sit in the ample dining area right next to the deck. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Spacious master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, recessed and walk in closet, The master bath features a soaking tub, large double vanity and separate shower. Enjoy swimming at the outdoor pool, tennis courts and entertain at the clubhouse. This is within minutes to Fort Meade, I-295 and I-97.