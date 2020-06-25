836 ESTUARY DRIVE

Amenities
Enjoy all of the amenities that Piney Orchard has to offer including indoor and outdoor pools, whirlpool, clubhouse with fitness center, tennis & more. This gorgeous end unit townhome is the largest of its style with almost 2,000 s.f. of living area.The main level includes a welcoming foyer with coat closet, living room with Pergo floors, corner fireplace and built-in bookshelves, a den or office area, formal dining room with ceramic tile floors and side entry to the fenced yard with 25 foot x 13 foot brick paver patio, gourmet kitchen with ceramic tile floors, granite counter tops, under-cabinet lighting, gas cooking, breakfast bar & a large pantry. The upper level features two generously sized bedrooms with wainscoting detail, one with French door entry, a full bath with tub, linen closet and laundry/storage room with washer and dryer. The entire top level is a master suite with cathedral ceilings, sitting area, room-sized walk-in closet and an en suite luxury bath with dual sink vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and linen closet. This is a non-smoking home and pets are considered on a case by case with additional deposit.