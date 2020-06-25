836 ESTUARY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Enjoy all of the amenities that Piney Orchard has to offer including indoor and outdoor pools, whirlpool, clubhouse with fitness center, tennis & more. This gorgeous end unit townhome is the largest of its style with almost 2,000 s.f. of living area.The main level includes a welcoming foyer with coat closet, living room with Pergo floors, corner fireplace and built-in bookshelves, a den or office area, formal dining room with ceramic tile floors and side entry to the fenced yard with 25 foot x 13 foot brick paver patio, gourmet kitchen with ceramic tile floors, granite counter tops, under-cabinet lighting, gas cooking, breakfast bar & a large pantry. The upper level features two generously sized bedrooms with wainscoting detail, one with French door entry, a full bath with tub, linen closet and laundry/storage room with washer and dryer. The entire top level is a master suite with cathedral ceilings, sitting area, room-sized walk-in closet and an en suite luxury bath with dual sink vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and linen closet. This is a non-smoking home and pets are considered on a case by case with additional deposit.