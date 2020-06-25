All apartments in Odenton
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
836 ESTUARY DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

836 ESTUARY DRIVE

836 Estuary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

836 Estuary Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Enjoy all of the amenities that Piney Orchard has to offer including indoor and outdoor pools, whirlpool, clubhouse with fitness center, tennis & more. This gorgeous end unit townhome is the largest of its style with almost 2,000 s.f. of living area.The main level includes a welcoming foyer with coat closet, living room with Pergo floors, corner fireplace and built-in bookshelves, a den or office area, formal dining room with ceramic tile floors and side entry to the fenced yard with 25 foot x 13 foot brick paver patio, gourmet kitchen with ceramic tile floors, granite counter tops, under-cabinet lighting, gas cooking, breakfast bar & a large pantry. The upper level features two generously sized bedrooms with wainscoting detail, one with French door entry, a full bath with tub, linen closet and laundry/storage room with washer and dryer. The entire top level is a master suite with cathedral ceilings, sitting area, room-sized walk-in closet and an en suite luxury bath with dual sink vanity, soaking tub, separate shower and linen closet. This is a non-smoking home and pets are considered on a case by case with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 ESTUARY DRIVE have any available units?
836 ESTUARY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 836 ESTUARY DRIVE have?
Some of 836 ESTUARY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 ESTUARY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
836 ESTUARY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 ESTUARY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 ESTUARY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 836 ESTUARY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 836 ESTUARY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 836 ESTUARY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 ESTUARY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 ESTUARY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 836 ESTUARY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 836 ESTUARY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 836 ESTUARY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 836 ESTUARY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 ESTUARY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 836 ESTUARY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 ESTUARY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
