743 ANNAPOLIS RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this large, gracious colonial and grounds without worrying about exterior maintenance. Attached dental office (not included in rental) takes care of yard maintenance, landscaping, and snow removal. Dedicated parking on the paved lot and sidewalk to the front door. Separate living, dining, and family rooms. Deck off the family room opens to private rear yard. Attic with plenty of storage. New carpet, refrigerator, dishwasher and fresh paint. Garden plot. Many extras. Come and enjoy. Could also be a home/office or office. Must use the Long and Foster online application process. https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/743-Annapolis-Road-Gambrills-MD-21054-259901604