Odenton, MD
720 EMERALD WAY
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

720 EMERALD WAY

720 Emerald Way · No Longer Available
Location

720 Emerald Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Villa TH in Sought After 55+ Villas of Rock Oak. Over 1600 sq ft of Beautiful One Level Living with Many Updates. Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Living Area and Master Bedroom. 9' Ceilings with Crown Molding. Big Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets, Corian Countertops and Breakfast Nook. Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Separate Formal Dining. Big Master Bedroom with Private Bath, Dual Sink Vanity Double Walkin Shower and Big Walkin Closet. Nice Sized 2nd Bedroom with Jack N Jill Hall Bath. Sunroom Leads to Private Rear Deck with Tree Views. Nicely Landscaped. Condo Association Maintains the Lawn. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 EMERALD WAY have any available units?
720 EMERALD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 720 EMERALD WAY have?
Some of 720 EMERALD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 EMERALD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
720 EMERALD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 EMERALD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 720 EMERALD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 720 EMERALD WAY offer parking?
No, 720 EMERALD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 720 EMERALD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 EMERALD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 EMERALD WAY have a pool?
No, 720 EMERALD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 720 EMERALD WAY have accessible units?
No, 720 EMERALD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 720 EMERALD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 EMERALD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 EMERALD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 EMERALD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
