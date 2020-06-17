720 EMERALD WAY

Amenities

Gorgeous Villa TH in Sought After 55+ Villas of Rock Oak. Over 1600 sq ft of Beautiful One Level Living with Many Updates. Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Living Area and Master Bedroom. 9' Ceilings with Crown Molding. Big Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets, Corian Countertops and Breakfast Nook. Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Separate Formal Dining. Big Master Bedroom with Private Bath, Dual Sink Vanity Double Walkin Shower and Big Walkin Closet. Nice Sized 2nd Bedroom with Jack N Jill Hall Bath. Sunroom Leads to Private Rear Deck with Tree Views. Nicely Landscaped. Condo Association Maintains the Lawn. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. No Pets.