709 DAYSPRING DRIVE

Amenities

Many upgrades, located in sought after Piney Orchard near Ft Meade and NSA. 1 Car Garage with 2 car driveway and plenty of guest parking. Granite counter tops, stone and glass black splash, natural gas stove with vented hood system. 2 spacious master bedrooms each bedroom with its own attached full bath. Lower level can easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. home has a deck and fenced in yard with access to a large common ground area with tot lot. Pets are case by case with pet deposit and fee. Full access to all that Piney Orchard has to offer. Swimming pools, tennis courts, nature preserve, restaurants, shopping. Landlord pays the Piney Orchard HOA fee and The Courts HOA Fee. Owner is a Licensed Agent.