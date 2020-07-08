All apartments in Odenton
Odenton, MD
709 DAYSPRING DRIVE
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:33 AM

709 DAYSPRING DRIVE

709 Dayspring Dr · No Longer Available
Location

709 Dayspring Dr, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Many upgrades, located in sought after Piney Orchard near Ft Meade and NSA. 1 Car Garage with 2 car driveway and plenty of guest parking. Granite counter tops, stone and glass black splash, natural gas stove with vented hood system. 2 spacious master bedrooms each bedroom with its own attached full bath. Lower level can easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. home has a deck and fenced in yard with access to a large common ground area with tot lot. Pets are case by case with pet deposit and fee. Full access to all that Piney Orchard has to offer. Swimming pools, tennis courts, nature preserve, restaurants, shopping. Landlord pays the Piney Orchard HOA fee and The Courts HOA Fee. Owner is a Licensed Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE have any available units?
709 DAYSPRING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE have?
Some of 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
709 DAYSPRING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE has a pool.
Does 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 DAYSPRING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

