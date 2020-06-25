685 Winding Stream Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available 05/01/19 Spacious 2 beds, 2 baths condo with water view - Property Id: 113162



Beautifully updated condo with water view in a secured-access building.

Spacious open layout with two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Laminated floors all throughout. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a dining room, enjoy the private balcony with pond view.

The master suite features a walk-in closet, a tall wall closet and an en suite bath.

The second bedroom includes a dual entry bath.

Laundry room with washer and dryer and plenty of storage.

Great community amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, tennis courts and playgrounds. Walking distance to Elementary School, grocery store, and other conveniences! Easy commute to Baltimore, DC, Annapolis and Ft. Meade.

Water included in rent.

