Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

685 Winding Stream Way

685 Winding Stream Way · No Longer Available
Location

685 Winding Stream Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 05/01/19 Spacious 2 beds, 2 baths condo with water view - Property Id: 113162

Beautifully updated condo with water view in a secured-access building.
Spacious open layout with two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
Laminated floors all throughout. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a dining room, enjoy the private balcony with pond view.
The master suite features a walk-in closet, a tall wall closet and an en suite bath.
The second bedroom includes a dual entry bath.
Laundry room with washer and dryer and plenty of storage.
Great community amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, tennis courts and playgrounds. Walking distance to Elementary School, grocery store, and other conveniences! Easy commute to Baltimore, DC, Annapolis and Ft. Meade.
Water included in rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113162
Property Id 113162

(RLNE4825495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Winding Stream Way have any available units?
685 Winding Stream Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 685 Winding Stream Way have?
Some of 685 Winding Stream Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 Winding Stream Way currently offering any rent specials?
685 Winding Stream Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Winding Stream Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 Winding Stream Way is pet friendly.
Does 685 Winding Stream Way offer parking?
No, 685 Winding Stream Way does not offer parking.
Does 685 Winding Stream Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 Winding Stream Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Winding Stream Way have a pool?
Yes, 685 Winding Stream Way has a pool.
Does 685 Winding Stream Way have accessible units?
No, 685 Winding Stream Way does not have accessible units.
Does 685 Winding Stream Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 685 Winding Stream Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 685 Winding Stream Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 685 Winding Stream Way does not have units with air conditioning.
