645 REALM COURT W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely Renovated Town home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath! Newer appliances, new Kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops! Newer flooring, new carpet! Freshly painted. HVAC and Water heater have been replaced within the last few years. Updated bathrooms! Kitchen is beautiful , large living room that leads to the deck overlooking trees! Basement offers a full bath, laundry room, family room, two storage closets and a slider to a patio! NO PETS allowed. Must have good credit, $50.00 per adult for application fee.