Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

645 REALM COURT W

645 Realm Court West · No Longer Available
Location

645 Realm Court West, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely Renovated Town home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half bath! Newer appliances, new Kitchen cabinets, new granite counter tops! Newer flooring, new carpet! Freshly painted. HVAC and Water heater have been replaced within the last few years. Updated bathrooms! Kitchen is beautiful , large living room that leads to the deck overlooking trees! Basement offers a full bath, laundry room, family room, two storage closets and a slider to a patio! NO PETS allowed. Must have good credit, $50.00 per adult for application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 REALM COURT W have any available units?
645 REALM COURT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 645 REALM COURT W have?
Some of 645 REALM COURT W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 REALM COURT W currently offering any rent specials?
645 REALM COURT W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 REALM COURT W pet-friendly?
No, 645 REALM COURT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 645 REALM COURT W offer parking?
No, 645 REALM COURT W does not offer parking.
Does 645 REALM COURT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 REALM COURT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 REALM COURT W have a pool?
No, 645 REALM COURT W does not have a pool.
Does 645 REALM COURT W have accessible units?
No, 645 REALM COURT W does not have accessible units.
Does 645 REALM COURT W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 REALM COURT W has units with dishwashers.
Does 645 REALM COURT W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 645 REALM COURT W has units with air conditioning.

