Odenton, MD
623 TROUT RUN COURT
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

623 TROUT RUN COURT

623 Trout Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

623 Trout Run Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This spacious END unit townhouse is located on a premium lot surrounded by trees! Entering through the front door you will step into the open tile foyer and find the recreation room ahead. This great room features brand-new carpet, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and a sliding glass door that leads to the rear patio. You will also find a powder room and a laundry closet with washer & dryer. Making your way upstairs you will find the open living room to the right with a gas fireplace, palladium windows and a sliding glass door that leads outside to the rear deck. Directly ahead is the large dining area with plenty of space for a table and chairs, as well as overhead lighting and hardwood floors. Moving to your left you will step into the upgraded kitchen that boasts 42-inch cabinets, Granite countertops, all Stainless-steel appliances and an eat-in area. Making your way upstairs to the top floor you will notice the brand new carpet throughout and find the large master bedroom to your right with a vaulted ceiling, dual walk-in closets and a private full bathroom! Down the hall you will see two additional bedrooms both with ample closet space and plenty of natural light from the bright windows. The upstairs hallway also features a built-in countertop with cabinets and another convenient full bathroom. The exterior of this home boasts a great deck and patio backing to the trees, as well as a one-car garage, all on a .05-acre cul-de-sac lot. Updates to this home include fresh paint, new HVAC in 2015 and more! Live in one of Anne Arundel County~s premier communities with amenities such as three outdoor swimming pools, a Community Center with an exercise room & lap pool, a lake with walking paths, tennis courts and much more! You can purchase this home with added peace of mind as a one-year First American Home Warranty is being offered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 TROUT RUN COURT have any available units?
623 TROUT RUN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 623 TROUT RUN COURT have?
Some of 623 TROUT RUN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 TROUT RUN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
623 TROUT RUN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 TROUT RUN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 623 TROUT RUN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 623 TROUT RUN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 623 TROUT RUN COURT offers parking.
Does 623 TROUT RUN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 623 TROUT RUN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 TROUT RUN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 623 TROUT RUN COURT has a pool.
Does 623 TROUT RUN COURT have accessible units?
No, 623 TROUT RUN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 623 TROUT RUN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 623 TROUT RUN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 623 TROUT RUN COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 623 TROUT RUN COURT has units with air conditioning.
