623 TROUT RUN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

This spacious END unit townhouse is located on a premium lot surrounded by trees! Entering through the front door you will step into the open tile foyer and find the recreation room ahead. This great room features brand-new carpet, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and a sliding glass door that leads to the rear patio. You will also find a powder room and a laundry closet with washer & dryer. Making your way upstairs you will find the open living room to the right with a gas fireplace, palladium windows and a sliding glass door that leads outside to the rear deck. Directly ahead is the large dining area with plenty of space for a table and chairs, as well as overhead lighting and hardwood floors. Moving to your left you will step into the upgraded kitchen that boasts 42-inch cabinets, Granite countertops, all Stainless-steel appliances and an eat-in area. Making your way upstairs to the top floor you will notice the brand new carpet throughout and find the large master bedroom to your right with a vaulted ceiling, dual walk-in closets and a private full bathroom! Down the hall you will see two additional bedrooms both with ample closet space and plenty of natural light from the bright windows. The upstairs hallway also features a built-in countertop with cabinets and another convenient full bathroom. The exterior of this home boasts a great deck and patio backing to the trees, as well as a one-car garage, all on a .05-acre cul-de-sac lot. Updates to this home include fresh paint, new HVAC in 2015 and more! Live in one of Anne Arundel County~s premier communities with amenities such as three outdoor swimming pools, a Community Center with an exercise room & lap pool, a lake with walking paths, tennis courts and much more! You can purchase this home with added peace of mind as a one-year First American Home Warranty is being offered.