Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

End Of Group Townhome With Huge Deck For Rent! - If you like a summer BBQ, this is the spot for you! The massive deck allows for a grill, smoker, or whatever you prefer plus seating space for the whole family. The kitchen is updated with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The bedrooms are all spacious with lots of closet space. There are two assigned parking spaces and this is perfectly located near NSA, Ft. Meade, and Northrup Grumman!



(RLNE4987813)