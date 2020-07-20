All apartments in Odenton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

515 LISA AVENUE

515 Lisa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 Lisa Avenue, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful property! House that has a enclosed porch/sunroom off of walk out basement below deck off kitchen/dining. Large yard with large work garage/shed in back yard that has small work room attached. Fruit trees and PLENTY of gardening space. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Basement has laundry and office room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 LISA AVENUE have any available units?
515 LISA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 515 LISA AVENUE have?
Some of 515 LISA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 LISA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
515 LISA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 LISA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 515 LISA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 515 LISA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 515 LISA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 515 LISA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 LISA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 LISA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 515 LISA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 515 LISA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 515 LISA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 515 LISA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 LISA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 LISA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 LISA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
