Beautiful property! House that has a enclosed porch/sunroom off of walk out basement below deck off kitchen/dining. Large yard with large work garage/shed in back yard that has small work room attached. Fruit trees and PLENTY of gardening space. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Basement has laundry and office room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 515 LISA AVENUE have any available units?
515 LISA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 515 LISA AVENUE have?
Some of 515 LISA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 LISA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
515 LISA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.