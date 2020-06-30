All apartments in Odenton
304 GATEHOUSE LANE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

304 GATEHOUSE LANE

304 Gatehouse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

304 Gatehouse Lane, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
2 bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in Seven Oaks Community plush with clubhouse with exercise pool and tennis facilities. Priced to lease and available. Call today to arrange showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 GATEHOUSE LANE have any available units?
304 GATEHOUSE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 304 GATEHOUSE LANE have?
Some of 304 GATEHOUSE LANE's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 GATEHOUSE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
304 GATEHOUSE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 GATEHOUSE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 304 GATEHOUSE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 304 GATEHOUSE LANE offer parking?
No, 304 GATEHOUSE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 304 GATEHOUSE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 GATEHOUSE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 GATEHOUSE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 304 GATEHOUSE LANE has a pool.
Does 304 GATEHOUSE LANE have accessible units?
No, 304 GATEHOUSE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 304 GATEHOUSE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 GATEHOUSE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 GATEHOUSE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 GATEHOUSE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

