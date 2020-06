Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL SF IN SOUGHT AFTER SEVEN OAKS SUBDIVISION FEATURING: 4 BR, 3.5 BA, SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM, SHINY HARDWOOD FLOORS, FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LARGE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING, 2 CAR GARAGE AND SO MUCH MORE. STEPS TO FT MEADE, NEAR MARC TRAIN STATION, ARUNDEL MILLS/CASINO/HOTELS... YOUR RENTERS WILL FALL IN LOVE! PLEASE, NO PETS! MILITARY WELCOME!!