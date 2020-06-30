2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE

Amenities

HUGE Piney orchard Garage townhouse for rent. 3 fully finished levels. Main level with 1/2 bath, Large family room, utility room and walk out to rear yard, backing to woods. Upper 1 level has Large Living room, dining room, bump-out area & a exterior deck. Upper level 2 offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite with walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling & private bath. Master bath has sep. shower & soaking tub & dual sinks. 1 Car garage and off street parking. You can walk to the tot lot! Piney orchard offers 3 exterior pools, fitness center, walking trails, playgrounds, tennis courts & local shopping! Just minutes to Fort Meade, NSA, MARC train station & many major traffic routes.