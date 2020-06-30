All apartments in Odenton
2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE

2904 Piscataway Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Piscataway Run Drive, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
HUGE Piney orchard Garage townhouse for rent. 3 fully finished levels. Main level with 1/2 bath, Large family room, utility room and walk out to rear yard, backing to woods. Upper 1 level has Large Living room, dining room, bump-out area & a exterior deck. Upper level 2 offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite with walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling & private bath. Master bath has sep. shower & soaking tub & dual sinks. 1 Car garage and off street parking. You can walk to the tot lot! Piney orchard offers 3 exterior pools, fitness center, walking trails, playgrounds, tennis courts & local shopping! Just minutes to Fort Meade, NSA, MARC train station & many major traffic routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have any available units?
2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2904 PISCATAWAY RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

