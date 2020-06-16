2562 Junco Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107



End unit 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level. The second level offers built ins for library, sun filled windows. The space can accommodate larger furniture. The kitchen has an island and a space for seating next to the lovely fireplace, a formal dining room that leads to a patio perfect for grilling! All bedrooms are located on the 3rd level. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and private bathroom. A second full size bathroom with heated flooring is located on the hallway leading to the remaining bedrooms.

Enjoy your stroll to the nearby GORC park, take advantage of the amenities of Piney Orchard community center. Indoor/outdoor pools, tennis courts, events space. This home is located and proudly associated with wonderful schools. Don't miss the chance to live minutes to major routes, shopping centers and recreational places. Minimum requirement 650 credit score, income 3 x monthly rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297107

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5843461)