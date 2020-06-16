All apartments in Odenton
2562 Junco Ct

2562 Junco Court · No Longer Available
Location

2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107

End unit 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level. The second level offers built ins for library, sun filled windows. The space can accommodate larger furniture. The kitchen has an island and a space for seating next to the lovely fireplace, a formal dining room that leads to a patio perfect for grilling! All bedrooms are located on the 3rd level. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and private bathroom. A second full size bathroom with heated flooring is located on the hallway leading to the remaining bedrooms.
Enjoy your stroll to the nearby GORC park, take advantage of the amenities of Piney Orchard community center. Indoor/outdoor pools, tennis courts, events space. This home is located and proudly associated with wonderful schools. Don't miss the chance to live minutes to major routes, shopping centers and recreational places. Minimum requirement 650 credit score, income 3 x monthly rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297107
Property Id 297107

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2562 Junco Ct have any available units?
2562 Junco Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2562 Junco Ct have?
Some of 2562 Junco Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2562 Junco Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2562 Junco Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2562 Junco Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2562 Junco Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2562 Junco Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2562 Junco Ct does offer parking.
Does 2562 Junco Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2562 Junco Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2562 Junco Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2562 Junco Ct has a pool.
Does 2562 Junco Ct have accessible units?
No, 2562 Junco Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2562 Junco Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2562 Junco Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2562 Junco Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2562 Junco Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
