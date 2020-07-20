2545 VIREO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

AVAILABLE to move in from JULY 1st (earlier move in date may be possible) * * * Owner prefers 2 and or more year lease * * * Elegant town home in the highly desired Piney Orchard subdivision. The home offers open floor plan, 3 bedrooms + 2 full and 2 half baths. Enjoy entertaining inside and out - large kitchen, many cabinets and counter space. Stainless appliances and granite counter top. Master bedroom offers 2 spacious walk in closets, master bath w/ 2 vanities. Walk out brick patio on main level - deck w/ staircase. FULLY FENCED YARD ! Large corner lot. Community amenities: multiple walking trails - 3 pools (2 outdoor , 1 indoor), community center. Ice rink within walking distance - not part of the community.