Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2545 VIREO COURT
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:47 AM

2545 VIREO COURT

2545 Vireo Court · No Longer Available
Location

2545 Vireo Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
AVAILABLE to move in from JULY 1st (earlier move in date may be possible) * * * Owner prefers 2 and or more year lease * * * Elegant town home in the highly desired Piney Orchard subdivision. The home offers open floor plan, 3 bedrooms + 2 full and 2 half baths. Enjoy entertaining inside and out - large kitchen, many cabinets and counter space. Stainless appliances and granite counter top. Master bedroom offers 2 spacious walk in closets, master bath w/ 2 vanities. Walk out brick patio on main level - deck w/ staircase. FULLY FENCED YARD ! Large corner lot. Community amenities: multiple walking trails - 3 pools (2 outdoor , 1 indoor), community center. Ice rink within walking distance - not part of the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 VIREO COURT have any available units?
2545 VIREO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2545 VIREO COURT have?
Some of 2545 VIREO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 VIREO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2545 VIREO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 VIREO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2545 VIREO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2545 VIREO COURT offer parking?
No, 2545 VIREO COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2545 VIREO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2545 VIREO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 VIREO COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2545 VIREO COURT has a pool.
Does 2545 VIREO COURT have accessible units?
No, 2545 VIREO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 VIREO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2545 VIREO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2545 VIREO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2545 VIREO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
