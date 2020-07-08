Large 2 Lvl GARAGED townhome, in the Enclave at Seven Oaks. Stainless Steel Appliances, Separate Living Room with Gas Fire Place, and Dining Room. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, and Master Bath w Separate Shower and Soaking Tub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have any available units?
2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.