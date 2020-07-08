All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE

2520 Briar Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2520 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 2 Lvl GARAGED townhome, in the Enclave at Seven Oaks. Stainless Steel Appliances, Separate Living Room with Gas Fire Place, and Dining Room. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, and Master Bath w Separate Shower and Soaking Tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have any available units?
2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 BRIAR RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments with BalconiesOdenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College