2468 IVY LANDING WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym green community playground pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous, highly sought after Piney Orchard townhome with a 3 story extension for a massive amount of extra living space. This home has been freshly painted a lovely trendy gray tone throughout. The living room offers a box bay window and large open space for entertaining. The kitchen is open to the dining room and sunroom that just drenches the space in natural light. The kitchen is modern and updated with a center island, granite counters, oak cabinetry and a stylish tile backsplash. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, so no need to fight over the space! There is a true luxury master bathroom with a separate shower and relaxing soaking tub and a double sink. The lower level offer a HUGE space for a playroom, plus office, plus whatever you need it for! There is a deck that is perfect for your next summer BBQ and steps to the backyard that opens to a lush green community space. The amenities in Piney Orchard are top notch. There is a fitness center, pools, playgrounds, jog paths, ice rink and so much more. Welcome home!