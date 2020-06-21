All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2468 IVY LANDING WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2468 IVY LANDING WAY
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

2468 IVY LANDING WAY

2468 Ivy Landing Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2468 Ivy Landing Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
green community
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous, highly sought after Piney Orchard townhome with a 3 story extension for a massive amount of extra living space. This home has been freshly painted a lovely trendy gray tone throughout. The living room offers a box bay window and large open space for entertaining. The kitchen is open to the dining room and sunroom that just drenches the space in natural light. The kitchen is modern and updated with a center island, granite counters, oak cabinetry and a stylish tile backsplash. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet, so no need to fight over the space! There is a true luxury master bathroom with a separate shower and relaxing soaking tub and a double sink. The lower level offer a HUGE space for a playroom, plus office, plus whatever you need it for! There is a deck that is perfect for your next summer BBQ and steps to the backyard that opens to a lush green community space. The amenities in Piney Orchard are top notch. There is a fitness center, pools, playgrounds, jog paths, ice rink and so much more. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2468 IVY LANDING WAY have any available units?
2468 IVY LANDING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2468 IVY LANDING WAY have?
Some of 2468 IVY LANDING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2468 IVY LANDING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2468 IVY LANDING WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2468 IVY LANDING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2468 IVY LANDING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2468 IVY LANDING WAY offer parking?
No, 2468 IVY LANDING WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2468 IVY LANDING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2468 IVY LANDING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2468 IVY LANDING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2468 IVY LANDING WAY has a pool.
Does 2468 IVY LANDING WAY have accessible units?
No, 2468 IVY LANDING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2468 IVY LANDING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2468 IVY LANDING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2468 IVY LANDING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2468 IVY LANDING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College