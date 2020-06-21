All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:57 AM

2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204

2444 Blue Spring Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2444 Blue Spring Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
Charming 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in convenient Piney Orchard. Spacious Kitchen with 50% more cabinets and counter space. Lots of storage. New refrigerator this year. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout only 2 years old. Laundry in unit, open floor plan, balcony off dining room. Water bill included in rent. Walking distance to Community Center/Indoor & Outdoor Pool, shopping/playgrounds. Access to 5 pools. Multiple trails for biking/walking. Very convenient commuter location to Balt/Wash. Pets case by case. Available 8/1/20. Income Requirement of $57,750.00. $55 App Fee over 18, apply online @ LNF.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 have any available units?
2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 have?
Some of 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 currently offering any rent specials?
2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 is pet friendly.
Does 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 offer parking?
No, 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 does not offer parking.
Does 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 have a pool?
Yes, 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 has a pool.
Does 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 have accessible units?
No, 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity