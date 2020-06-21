2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204

Amenities

Charming 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in convenient Piney Orchard. Spacious Kitchen with 50% more cabinets and counter space. Lots of storage. New refrigerator this year. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout only 2 years old. Laundry in unit, open floor plan, balcony off dining room. Water bill included in rent. Walking distance to Community Center/Indoor & Outdoor Pool, shopping/playgrounds. Access to 5 pools. Multiple trails for biking/walking. Very convenient commuter location to Balt/Wash. Pets case by case. Available 8/1/20. Income Requirement of $57,750.00. $55 App Fee over 18, apply online @ LNF.com.