Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD
2413 Winding Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
2413 Winding Ridge Road, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Townhome with Garage in Piney Orchard. Open floor plan, fireplace, large rear deck and fenced in yard great for entertaining. Schedule a showing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odenton, MD
.
Is 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odenton
.
Does 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 WINDING RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
