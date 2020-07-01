2406 Forest Edge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool internet access

2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Odenton Maryland



Great second level condo in Piney Orchard. 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Odenton within walking distance to shopping. The master bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom. Conveniently located near Fort Meade, NSA, and the MARC. Condo in a quiet neighborhood. Currently, Tenants occupied and showings by appointment only. Secured entrance to the general building.



*Tenant responsible for Electric & Natural Gas (Cable and Internet if desired)

*Application required but no fee

*Must consent to a background check

*Minimum 12-month lease

*Security deposit same as first month's rent

*Income equal to 2 times the rent



PETS:

Small dog allowed

Pet Deposit - $300 non-refundable

Pet fee- $30 per month in addition to rent

Pet policy agreement



All The Piney Orchard amenities and close access Annapolis, Baltimore & Washington DC. The Piney Orchard Community Center features a year-round indoor lap pool and whirlpool, 3 outdoor pools, and a multi-stationed playground.

