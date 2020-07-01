2406 Forest Edge Dr

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Odenton Maryland - Property Id: 240211
Great second level condo in Piney Orchard. 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Odenton within walking distance to shopping. The master bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom. Conveniently located near Fort Meade, NSA, and the MARC. Condo in a quiet neighborhood. Currently, Tenants occupied and showings by appointment only. Secured entrance to the general building.
*Tenant responsible for Electric & Natural Gas (Cable and Internet if desired)
*Application required but no fee
*Must consent to a background check
*Minimum 12-month lease
*Security deposit same as first month's rent
*Income equal to 2 times the rent
PETS:
Small dog allowed
Pet Deposit - $300 non-refundable
Pet fee- $30 per month in addition to rent
Pet policy agreement
All The Piney Orchard amenities and close access Annapolis, Baltimore & Washington DC. The Piney Orchard Community Center features a year-round indoor lap pool and whirlpool, 3 outdoor pools, and a multi-stationed playground.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240211
(RLNE5631586)