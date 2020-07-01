All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2406 Forest Edge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2406 Forest Edge Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

2406 Forest Edge Dr

2406 Forest Edge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2406 Forest Edge Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
internet access
2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo Odenton Maryland - Property Id: 240211

Great second level condo in Piney Orchard. 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Odenton within walking distance to shopping. The master bedroom has an ensuite full bathroom. Conveniently located near Fort Meade, NSA, and the MARC. Condo in a quiet neighborhood. Currently, Tenants occupied and showings by appointment only. Secured entrance to the general building.

*Tenant responsible for Electric & Natural Gas (Cable and Internet if desired)
*Application required but no fee
*Must consent to a background check
*Minimum 12-month lease
*Security deposit same as first month's rent
*Income equal to 2 times the rent

PETS:
Small dog allowed
Pet Deposit - $300 non-refundable
Pet fee- $30 per month in addition to rent
Pet policy agreement

All The Piney Orchard amenities and close access Annapolis, Baltimore & Washington DC. The Piney Orchard Community Center features a year-round indoor lap pool and whirlpool, 3 outdoor pools, and a multi-stationed playground.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240211
Property Id 240211

(RLNE5631586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Forest Edge Dr have any available units?
2406 Forest Edge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2406 Forest Edge Dr have?
Some of 2406 Forest Edge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Forest Edge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Forest Edge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Forest Edge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Forest Edge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Forest Edge Dr offer parking?
No, 2406 Forest Edge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Forest Edge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Forest Edge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Forest Edge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2406 Forest Edge Dr has a pool.
Does 2406 Forest Edge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2406 Forest Edge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Forest Edge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Forest Edge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Forest Edge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Forest Edge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College