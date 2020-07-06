All apartments in Odenton
Location

2252 Commissary Circle, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated end of group townhome in the desirable Seven Oaks neighborhood! High Ceilings and large windows allow for tons of natural light throughout the home. Enjoy a full sized washer/dryer and fireplace on the entry level. A spacious lower level leads out to the private fenced in yard and patio area. Upstairs you will find hardwood floors in the living room, a dining area off of the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances leading out to the private deck overlooking a serene wooded area. On the top level, you will find the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom in the hallway provide plenty of extra space. The attached garage and long driveway allow for easy off-street parking for at least four vehicles easily. and extra storage space. This end of group home has all of the conveniences and space you would want in a townhome and is conveniently located close to FT. Meade, Baltimore, Washington D.C. 95, and 295! Ready for move in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Commissary Circle have any available units?
2252 Commissary Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2252 Commissary Circle have?
Some of 2252 Commissary Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 Commissary Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Commissary Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Commissary Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Commissary Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2252 Commissary Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Commissary Circle offers parking.
Does 2252 Commissary Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 Commissary Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Commissary Circle have a pool?
No, 2252 Commissary Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Commissary Circle have accessible units?
No, 2252 Commissary Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Commissary Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Commissary Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Commissary Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Commissary Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

