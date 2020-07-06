2252 Commissary Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated end of group townhome in the desirable Seven Oaks neighborhood! High Ceilings and large windows allow for tons of natural light throughout the home. Enjoy a full sized washer/dryer and fireplace on the entry level. A spacious lower level leads out to the private fenced in yard and patio area. Upstairs you will find hardwood floors in the living room, a dining area off of the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances leading out to the private deck overlooking a serene wooded area. On the top level, you will find the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom in the hallway provide plenty of extra space. The attached garage and long driveway allow for easy off-street parking for at least four vehicles easily. and extra storage space. This end of group home has all of the conveniences and space you would want in a townhome and is conveniently located close to FT. Meade, Baltimore, Washington D.C. 95, and 295! Ready for move in immediately.