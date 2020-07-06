2252 Commissary Circle

Amenities
Updated end of group townhome in the desirable Seven Oaks neighborhood! High Ceilings and large windows allow for tons of natural light throughout the home. Enjoy a full sized washer/dryer and fireplace on the entry level. A spacious lower level leads out to the private fenced in yard and patio area. Upstairs you will find hardwood floors in the living room, a dining area off of the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances leading out to the private deck overlooking a serene wooded area. On the top level, you will find the master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and an additional full bathroom in the hallway provide plenty of extra space. The attached garage and long driveway allow for easy off-street parking for at least four vehicles easily. and extra storage space. This end of group home has all of the conveniences and space you would want in a townhome and is conveniently located close to FT. Meade, Baltimore, Washington D.C. 95, and 295! Ready for move in immediately.